V.F. (VFC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

V.F. (VFC) closed the most recent trading day at $29.57, moving +0.1% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland had gained 4.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from V.F. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1, down 25.93% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.48 billion, down 3.94% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $11.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of -33.96% and -2.31%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower. V.F. is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, V.F. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.14, so we one might conclude that V.F. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that VFC has a PEG ratio of 4.44 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

