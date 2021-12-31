V.F. (VFC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, V.F. (VFC) closed at $73.22, marking a +0.04% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland had lost 1.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.82% in that time.

V.F. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect V.F. to post earnings of $1.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.62 billion, up 21.81% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.18 per share and revenue of $11.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +142.75% and +29.79%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher within the past month. V.F. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that V.F. has a Forward P/E ratio of 23 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.08, which means V.F. is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, VFC's PEG ratio is currently 0.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VFC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

