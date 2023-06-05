V.F. (VFC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, V.F. (VFC) closed at $17.92, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland had lost 18.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.14% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from V.F. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, V.F. is projected to report earnings of -$0.14 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 255.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.06 billion, down 8.79% from the year-ago period.

VFC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $11.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.48% and +1.16%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.29% lower. V.F. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, V.F. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.59, so we one might conclude that V.F. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that VFC has a PEG ratio of 1.54 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

V.F. Corporation (VFC)

