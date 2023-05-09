V.F. (VFC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, V.F. (VFC) closed at $22.01, marking a -0.9% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland had gained 1.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 1.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.85%.

V.F. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 23, 2023. In that report, analysts expect V.F. to post earnings of $0.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 68.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.74 billion, down 2.9% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% lower. V.F. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, V.F. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.17. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.17.

Also, we should mention that VFC has a PEG ratio of 3.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.17 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

