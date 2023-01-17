V.F. (VFC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

V.F. (VFC) closed at $30.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.67% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland had gained 19.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 11.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.01%.

V.F. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1, down 25.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.48 billion, down 3.94% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $11.57 billion, which would represent changes of -33.96% and -2.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower within the past month. V.F. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, V.F. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.79, which means V.F. is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that VFC has a PEG ratio of 4.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.59 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

V.F. Corporation (VFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.