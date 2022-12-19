V.F. (VFC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

V.F. (VFC) closed the most recent trading day at $26.05, moving -1.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland had lost 20.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from V.F. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1, down 25.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.48 billion, down 3.94% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $11.57 billion, which would represent changes of -33.96% and -2.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 14.17% lower. V.F. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, V.F. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.87, which means V.F. is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that VFC has a PEG ratio of 3.96 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VFC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

