V.F. (VFC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

V.F. (VFC) closed the most recent trading day at $76.03, moving -1.41% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland had gained 2.11% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.11% in that time.

V.F. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect V.F. to post earnings of $1.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.62 billion, up 21.84% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.18 per share and revenue of $11.99 billion, which would represent changes of +142.75% and +29.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. V.F. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note V.F.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.25. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.95.

We can also see that VFC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

