V.F. (VFC) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, V.F. (VFC) reached $17.95, with a +0.17% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.43%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.43%.

The the stock of maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland has risen by 4.92% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.55%.

The upcoming earnings release of V.F. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 30, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.67, indicating an 8.22% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.02 billion, down 2.13% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.05 per share and a revenue of $11.48 billion, signifying shifts of -2.38% and -1.11%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.4% downward. As of now, V.F. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, V.F. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.51, which means V.F. is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that VFC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.35. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Textile - Apparel industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.27.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, positioning it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.