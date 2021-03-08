V.F. Corporation (VFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

V.F. Corporation (VFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.49 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.08% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of VFC was $78.77, representing a -12.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.68 and a 74.77% increase over the 52 week low of $45.07.

VFC is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) and Cintas Corporation (CTAS). VFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.41. Zacks Investment Research reports VFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -50.62%, compared to an industry average of -5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VFC Dividend History page.

