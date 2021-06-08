V.F. Corporation (VFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 09, 2021

V.F. Corporation (VFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.49 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $79.27, the dividend yield is 2.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VFC was $79.27, representing a -12.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.79 and a 39.81% increase over the 52 week low of $56.70.

VFC is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) and Tapestry, Inc. (TPR). VFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.04. Zacks Investment Research reports VFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 133.87%, compared to an industry average of 8.6%.

