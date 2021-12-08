V.F. Corporation (VFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

V.F. Corporation (VFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.04% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $76.86, the dividend yield is 2.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VFC was $76.86, representing a -15.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.79 and a 17.63% increase over the 52 week low of $65.34.

VFC is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) and Tapestry, Inc. (TPR). VFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.11. Zacks Investment Research reports VFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 142.75%, compared to an industry average of 26.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the vfc Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to VFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VFC as a top-10 holding:

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNDV with an increase of 2.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VFC at 1.95%.

