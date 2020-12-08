V.F. Corporation (VFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2020

V.F. Corporation (VFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.49 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.08% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $88.3, the dividend yield is 2.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VFC was $88.3, representing a -11.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $100.25 and a 95.92% increase over the 52 week low of $45.07.

VFC is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) and Cintas Corporation (CTAS). VFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.13. Zacks Investment Research reports VFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -50.14%, compared to an industry average of -22.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VFC Dividend History page.

