V.F. Corp. Slips On CEO's Surprise Exit, Reduced FY23 Outlook

December 05, 2022 — 09:56 am EST

(RTTNews) - V.F. Corp. (VFC) shares are sliding more than 7 percent on Monday morning trade after the branded lifestyle apparel maker announced lower than previously outlined, earnings and revenue growth for its full year 2023. Further, the company announced the unexpected retirement of its CEO Steve Rendly and the appointment of Benno Dorer as interim CEO.

The company now expects full-year 2023 adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $2-2.20, lower than its previous outlook of $2.40-$2.50. Revenue growth for the full year is now projected to increase 3-4 percent on constant dollars compared to the 5-6 percent outlook earlier.

Currently, shares are at $30.8, down 7.28 percent from the previous close of $33.22 on a volume of 2,009,896.

