V.F. Corp (VFC) Q1 Loss Per Share Wider, Revenues Dip Y/Y

V.F. Corporation VFC reported a wider-than-expected loss per share in first-quarter fiscal 2024. The top and bottom lines compared unfavorably with the year-earlier quarter’s figures. However, sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Shares of VFC fell 2.1% during the trading session of Aug 1. The stock has lost 11.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 2.9% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Q1 Highlights

V.F. Corp’s adjusted loss per share of 15 cents came wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 13 cents per share. The company reported adjusted earnings of 9 cents per share in the year-earlier quarter.



Net revenues of $2,086.3 million fell 8% year over year but beat the consensus estimate of $2,060 million. At constant-currency (cc), revenues also dipped 8% year over year. The top line was hurt by sluggishness in the Americas and EMEA regions, which was partially offset by growth in the APAC region.



Revenues in the Americas declined 15% year over year on a reported basis and at cc. In the EMEA region, revenues dipped 2% (down 3% at cc). Revenues in the APAC region increased 13% on a reported basis (up 18% at cc). The company’s international revenues were up 3% year over year on a reported basis (up 4% at cc).



Channel-wise, wholesale and direct-to-consumer revenues were down 12% and 3% year over year on a reported basis, respectively. At cc, wholesale revenues fell 12%, while the same for the direct-to-consumer channel dropped 2%. Excluding Vans, direct-to-consumer revenues were up 7% in cc. Meanwhile, the digital channel witnessed a revenue decline of 4% on a reported basis and 3% on a cc basis.

V.F. Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

V.F. Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | V.F. Corporation Quote

The adjusted gross margin contracted 130 basis points (bps) to 52.8% due to elevated promotional activity and higher product costs. The metric reflected 200 bps of adverse rate impact (including promotions) and 10 bps of adverse foreign currency exchange rates, partly offset by 80 bps of mix benefits.



Adjusted operating loss was $7.9 million versus adjusted operating income of $77.5 million reported in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted operating margin of 0.4% was down 380 bps, due to 130 bps of adverse gross margin impact and 250 bps of deleverage.

Segmental Details

Revenues in the Outdoor segment rose 8% to $829.7 million (up 8% at cc). The Active segment reported revenues of $1,066 million, down 15% year over year on a reported basis and at cc. Revenues in the Work segment fell 20% year over year (down 20% at cc) to $190.6 million.

Financial Details

V.F. Corp ended the fiscal first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $806.5 million, long-term debt of $5,722.4 million and shareholders’ equity of $2,716.8 million. Inventories were up 19% year over year, amounting to $2,787 million.



During first-quarter fiscal 2024, the company provided an operating cash flow of $163.6 million. It returned $117 million to shareholders through dividend payouts in the fiscal first quarter. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of 30 cents per share, to be paid out on Sep 20, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Sep 11.

Outlook

Management reiterated earnings view for the current fiscal year. For fiscal 2024, the company anticipates revenues to be modestly down to flat year over year, driven by the persistent weakness in its wholesale business and a longer-than-expected turnaround for Vans. The company’s wholesale business, mainly in the U.S., remains challenging as its major partners are having a more cautious approach on forward orders. Vans performance is also concerning.



However, the North Face and China business have been experiencing momentum. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is also seeing an improved performance in the supply chain, allowing it to capitalize on revenue opportunities. It has also been managing costs and inventory position. Overall, management expects a better second-half revenue performance with respect to the first half on improving wholesale performance, moderating declines at Vans and easing year-over-year comparisons.



For fiscal 2024, the bottom line is envisioned to be $2.05-$2.25 per share. It anticipates free cash flow to be about $900 million.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked companies are Royal Caribbean RCL, lululemon athletica LULU and Ralph Lauren RL.



Royal Caribbean sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.4%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates increases of 48.7% and 162.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.



lululemon athletica is a yoga-inspired athletic apparel company. LULU carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon athletica’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 17.1% and 18.4%, respectively, from the year-ago corresponding figures. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.9%, on average.



Ralph Lauren, a footwear and accessories dealer, has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. RL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 2.8% and 13.1%, respectively, from the year-ago corresponding figures.

