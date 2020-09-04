V-Shaped Recovery From Bitcoin’s Biggest Drop Since March Unlikely, Say Analysts

Despite a slight bounce Friday morning, some analysts donât expect bitcoin to chart a quick recovery from the double-digit price drop over the last two days.

Bitcoin fell by over 10% on Thursday to $10,006, according to CoinDeskâs Bitcoin Price Index.

Thatâs the biggest single-day percentage decline since March 12 when bitcoin prices crashed around 40% amid a major sell-off across the equities markets.

Other data sources such as Bitstamp even logged bitcoin as dropping a little below $10,000.

At the press-time price of $10,520, the cryptocurrency is down 18.59% from the recent high of $12,476 registered on Aug. 17.

Similar double-digit price pullbacks observed in April and May were quickly reversed in a couple of days, a sign of buy-the-dip mentality.

This time, though, a quick V-shaped recovery back to recent highs around $12,000 looks unlikely due to cryptocurrencyâs increased sensitivity to traditional markets.

âThe worst may be behind us, but bitcoin can take days to form a good base,â crypto analyst Edward Morra, who called the market top at $12,000, tweeted early on Friday.

Matthew Dibb, co-founder, and COO of Stack, a provider of cryptocurrency trackers and funds, told CoinDesk that prices could drop below $10,000 if the global equity markets retrace.

âMacro factors are currently at play, and bitcoin shows a higher correlation to global equities markets in this ârisk-offâ period,â Dibb said.

Indeed, sharp losses on Wall Street look to have accentuated the bitcoin price drop on Thursday.

Stocks may extend the sell-off, pushing bitcoin below $10,000 on Friday if the all-important U.S. non-farm payrolls report shows the labor recovery is losing momentum.

The data, scheduled for release at 12:30 UTC, is forecast to show the economy added 1.4 million jobs in August versus 1.76 million additions in July.

Joel Kruger, a currency strategist at LMAX Group and macro trader at MarketPunks also sees scope for additional price declines on the back of risk aversion in equity markets.

âThe next key support comes in the form of the June low at around $8,900,â Kruger told CoinDesk in a Telegram chat.

However, he still expects bitcoin will eventually realize its potential as a store of value.

Additionally, activity in the bitcoin options market suggests investors are adding bets to position for an extended decline in the cryptocurrency.

The one-month and three-month put-call skews have recovered sharply to positive territory this week.

Thatâs probably due to investors buying put options (bearish bets) to hedge buy positions in the spot/futures market, according to Vishal Shah, an options trader and founder of Polychain-backed derivatives exchange Alpha5.

