V-Guard Industries (NSE:VGUARD) Price Target Increased by 11.14% to 311.85

The average one-year price target for V-Guard Industries (NSE:VGUARD) has been revised to 311.85 / share. This is an increase of 11.14% from the prior estimate of 280.59 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 225.23 to a high of 397.95 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.60% from the latest reported closing price of 313.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in V-Guard Industries. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VGUARD is 0.02%, a decrease of 1.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 9,426K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,130K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,003K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,983K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,041K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 592K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

