V Gains Loyalty Edge as Collinson & On-us Unlock 1,800+ Airport Perks

Visa Inc. V is sharpening its competitive edge in the Asia Pacific region with a new collaboration between Collinson International and On-us that aims to provide seamless access to over 1,800 airport lounges and travel experiences. By leveraging Collinson’s extensive LoungeKey network alongside On-us’ innovative Smart E-voucher technology, eligible Visa cardholders can enjoy instant lounge access right after making a qualifying transaction. Cardholders will receive a digital LoungeKey Pass redemption link via SMS or email that generates a unique QR code for lounge entry without any additional registration or membership.

This real-time automation comes at a time when travel demand in the Asia Pacific is rebounding with enthusiasm. Also, cardholders are increasingly prioritizing travel-linked benefits over traditional rewards. According to Collinson’s research, airport lounge access stands out as the most influential perk in travel-related credit card benefits.

For banks and issuers, this partnership boosts the value proposition of premium rewards, helping to drive higher transaction volumes and foster a stronger connection with cardholders. This move also highlights V’s continued push toward embedded, experience-driven value in the payments landscape.

By transforming every eligible Visa transaction into easy, QR-enabled travel benefits, the company is deepening its connection with frequent travelers, a high-value segment known for strong spending and cross-border activity. This collaboration allows V to tap into the growing demand for travel-related services while providing a smoother and more rewarding experience for its cardholders.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of V’s competitors in the payments space include Mastercard Incorporated MA and American Express Company AXP.

Mastercard is expanding its appeal to younger consumers by forming strong partnerships in travel and providing exciting rewards and travel-related benefits. Mastercard’s payment network net revenues increased 13% year over year in the first nine months of 2025, along with 15% growth in cross-border volumes.

American Express taps into its long-standing connections with luxury hotels, airlines and experience providers to secure upgrades, exclusive rates and perks. This unique ecosystem sets it apart, especially for Platinum and Centurion cardholders who are looking for tailored service. AXP’s total revenues (net of interest expense) rose 9% year over year in the first nine months of 2025, along with 7% growth in its network volumes.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, shares of Visa have jumped 3.7% against the 13.7% fall of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, above the industry average of 19.93. V carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies an 11.7% jump from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Visa stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

