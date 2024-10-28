V F Corp call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in V F Corp with 17,985 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 69.02%. 11/8 weekly 20 calls and 11/1 weekly 21 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 7,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.49. Earnings are expected on October 28th.

