V Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Visa Inc (Symbol: V) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $197.57, changing hands as low as $196.36 per share. Visa Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of V shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, V's low point in its 52 week range is $133.93 per share, with $220.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $196.07. The V DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

