Uzbekneftegaz to issue bond worth up to $700 mln this month

Contributor
Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov Reuters
Published

Uzbekistan has directed state oil and gas firm Uzbekneftegaz to issue an international bond worth up to $700 mln this month, a decree published on Friday showed.

TASHKENT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan has directed state oil and gas firm Uzbekneftegaz to issue an international bond worth up to $700 mln this month, a decree published on Friday showed.

Bank GPB International, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, and MUFG are set to arrange the deal, according to the document.

(Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More