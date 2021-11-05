Uzbekneftegaz to issue bond worth up to $700 mln this month

TASHKENT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan has directed state oil and gas firm Uzbekneftegaz to issue an international bond worth up to $700 mln this month, a decree published on Friday showed.

Bank GPB International, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, and MUFG are set to arrange the deal, according to the document.

