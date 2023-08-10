News & Insights

Uzbekistan's central bank says may intervene to support sum currency

August 10, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov for Reuters ->

TASHKENT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan's central bank may intervene to prevent excessive depreciation of the national sum UZS= currency which has come under pressure due to the weakening of other currencies such as the Russian rouble, it said on Thursday.

The weakening of the currencies of Uzbekistan's trade partners - among which Russia is one of the biggest - has negatively impacted the inflows of foreign currency through trade and remittances, the bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)

