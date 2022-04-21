Uzbekistan's central bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 17%

Contributor
Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov

Uzbekistan's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 17.0% on Thursday.

Adds details

TASHKENT, April 21 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 17.0% on Thursday.

The full effect of last month's hike was yet to manifest itself and therefore it wanted to maintain monetary conditions unchanged, the bank said in a statement.

It hiked the rate by 300 basis points in March, one of several ex-Soviet Central Asian statesto tighten monetary policy in response to turmoil on Russian financial markets.

It said remittances from Uzbek workers abroad - most in Russia - bounced back in April after falling sharply in March as domestic demand for foreign currency fell.

The bank also said it now saw full year economic growth at 3.5-4.5%, down from 5.5-6.5% previously, and inflation at 12-14% instead of the 8-9% forecast before the war in Ukraine.

Gross domestic product grew 5.8% in the first quarter, while annual inflation accelerated to 10.5% in March.

(Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and John Stonestreet)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More