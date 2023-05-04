Uzbekistan's central bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 14%

Adds central bank governor's comments

TASHKENT, May 4 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan's central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 14.0% on Thursday, citing easing inflation, and upgraded its economic growth outlook for this year.

At a briefing, the bank's governor also said it expected remittances from Russia to decline this year due to a weaker rouble, after hitting a record $16.9 billion in 2022.

The bank hiked the main interest rate from 14% to 17% last year after Russia invaded Ukraine, destabilising markets across the former Soviet region. It has since gradually brought the rate down to the pre-war level and said on Thursday it would next review its monetary policy on June 15.

The Central Asian nation's economy relies heavily on remittances from millions of Uzbeks working abroad, mostly in Russia. The volume of such transfers jumped last year as the rouble strengthened on capital controls, but this year Russia's currency has weakened significantly.

"The weakening of the rouble will also impact our situation, and remittances coming from Russia," central bank Governor Mamarizo Nurmuratov told a briefing. "Out of the $3 billion remittances received during the first four months of 2023, around 87% came from Russia."

Uzbekistan's trade deficit is projected to remain broadly unchanged from last year's $1.9 billion, he said, while gross domestic product could exceed an earlier forecast of between 4.5% and 5% by 0.5 to 1 percentage points.

"The updated forecast is based on the increased economic activity we observed in the first quarter and the results of some reforms started last year," Deputy Governor Behzod Hamroyev said.

(Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams and Sharon Singleton)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.