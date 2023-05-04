Uzbekistan's central bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 14%

TASHKENT, May 4 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan's central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 14.0% on Thursday, it said in a statement, citing decelerating inflation and a strong economic growth outlook.

The bank hiked the rate from 14% to 17% last year after Russia invaded Ukraine, destabilising markets across the former Soviet region. It has since gradually brought the rate down to the pre-war level and said on Thursday it would next review its monetary policy on June 15.

(Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams)

