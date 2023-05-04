News & Insights

Uzbekistan's central bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 14%

May 04, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov for Reuters ->

TASHKENT, May 4 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan's central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 14.0% on Thursday, it said in a statement, citing decelerating inflation and a strong economic growth outlook.

The bank hiked the rate from 14% to 17% last year after Russia invaded Ukraine, destabilising markets across the former Soviet region. It has since gradually brought the rate down to the pre-war level and said on Thursday it would next review its monetary policy on June 15.

(Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.