Uzbekistan's central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 14%

January 25, 2024 — 03:06 am EST

Written by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov for Reuters ->

TASHKENT, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 14.0% on Thursday, forecasting inflation at 8%-9% this year and saying monetary policy would focus on bringing it down to 5% in the future.

The bank said it expected Uzbekistan's economy to grow 5.5%-6% this year, after it expanded 6% in 2023.

(Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams)

