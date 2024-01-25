Uzbekistan's central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 14%

TASHKENT, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 14.0% on Thursday, forecasting inflation at 8%-9% this year and saying monetary policy would focus on bringing it down to 5% in the future.

The bank said it expected Uzbekistan's economy to grow 5.5%-6% this year, after it expanded 6% in 2023.

