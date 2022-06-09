Uzbekistan's central bank cuts policy rate to 16%

Uzbekistan's central bank cut its policy rate to 16.0% from 17.0% on Thursday, it said in a statement.

Monthly inflation in the Central Asian country slowed to 1.0% in May from 1.5% in April.

