Uzbekistan's central bank cuts policy rate to 16%

TASHKENT, June 9 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan's central bank cut its policy rate to 16.0% from 17.0% on Thursday, it said in a statement.

Monthly inflation in the Central Asian country slowed to 1.0% in May from 1.5% in April.

(Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Gareth Jones)

