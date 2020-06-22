US Markets
COKE

Uzbekistan to sell stake in Coca-Cola JV

Contributor
Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJA

The government of Uzbekistan will sell a stake in its joint venture with Coca-Cola through open bidding, it said on Monday, and plans to hire foreign investment banks to arrange the deal.

TASHKENT, June 22 (Reuters) - The government of Uzbekistan will sell a stake in its joint venture with Coca-Cola COKE.O through open bidding, it said on Monday, and plans to hire foreign investment banks to arrange the deal.

Uzbekistan holds a 57.1% stake in the company which is one of the biggest players in the soft drinks market of the Central Asian nation of 34 million.

Uzbekistan's State Asset Management Agency which announced the sale plans in a brief statement provided no other details of the potential deal.

(Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Louise Heavens)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COKE KO

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular