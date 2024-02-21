Uzbekistan plans to invest $500 mln to boost gas imports from Russia

TASHKENT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan plans to spend $500 million on modernising its mainline gas system to allow it to increase imports from Russia to 32 million cubic metres (mcm) a day from 9 mcm, a government document published on Wednesday showed.

The document calls on national gas supplier Uztransgaz to modernise the country's main gas systems by 2030.

It refers to increasing import volumes "from the North" to 32 mcm a day.

Uzbekistan, in recent years a net exporter of natural gas, has been importing 9 mcm per day from Russia since October 2023 under an agreement with Russian company Gazprom.

Uztransgaz is yet to find a foreign bank to finance the modernisation project, the document showed.

Neither the Energy Ministry nor Uztransgaz responded to questions about the project's financing.

(Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; editing by Jason Neely)

