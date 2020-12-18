US Markets
COKE

Uzbekistan invites bids for its stake in joint venture with Coca-Cola

Contributor
Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

The government of Uzbekistan on Friday invited potential investors to express interest in its stake in a joint venture with Coca-Cola and said Rothschild was its exclusive advisor for the planned deal.

TASHKENT, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The government of Uzbekistan on Friday invited potential investors to express interest in its stake in a joint venture with Coca-Cola COKE.O and said Rothschild was its exclusive advisor for the planned deal.

The Tashkent government holds a 57.1% stake in Coca-Cola Ichimligi Uzbekiston, which controls almost a half of the soft drinks market in the Central Asian nation of 34 million people.

The company reported a revenue of 1.455 trillion Uzbek sums (about $160 million) last year, a 46% jump year-on-year, the government said in a statement.

It said it would accept letters from would-be bidders by Dec. 31 and pick the participants of the first stage of the sale process by Jan. 14. The government provided no guidance on how much it planned to raise from the sale.

(Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COKE KO

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular