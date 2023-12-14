News & Insights

Uzbekistan central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 14%

December 14, 2023 — 02:41 am EST

Written by Olzhas Auyezov for Reuters ->

ALMATY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan's central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 14% on Thursday, saying it wanted to see a more sustained deceleration of inflation before further easing monetary policy.

