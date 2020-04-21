Uzbekistan Airways converts 2 passenger jets into freighters

Commodities

Uzbekistan Airways, the central Asian nation's flagship carrier, is converting two of its Boeing-767-300ER jets into cargo planes to utilise them while its passenger fleet is grounded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the jets will make its first cargo flight on Tuesday and conversion of the second is set to be completed this week, the company said in a statement.

Removing economy class seats frees up room for 20 tonnes of cargo on the upper deck, and allows the jet to carry a total of 180 cubic metres in cargo volume, the firm said late on Monday.

Uzbekistan has confirmed 1,627 infections and locked down all its provinces until May 10, although the government has said it would gradually ease some curbs earlier in areas with low infection rates.

