Uzbek Almalyk copper plant to borrow $2.6 bln, double output

TASHKENT, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Uzbek copper, silver and gold producer Almalyk Mining and Metals Combine (AGMK) has mandated Germany's KfW-IPEX Bank to arrange a $2.55 billion loan that will be used to double the company's production capacity, AGMK said on Monday.

State-owned AGMK produced 148,500 metric tons of copper last year.

(Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov)

