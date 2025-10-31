UYLD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (Symbol: UYLD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.19, changing hands as low as $51.14 per share. Angel Oak UltraShort Income shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UYLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UYLD's low point in its 52 week range is $50.735 per share, with $51.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.14.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.