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Uxin Q1 Loss Widens, Forecasts Sequential Volume, Revenue Growth In Q2; Stock Down In Pre-market

June 16, 2026 — 05:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Chinese used car retailer Uxin Ltd. (UXIN) on Tuesday reported a wider net loss for the first quarter as higher operating expenses offset a sharp increase in revenue driven by more than doubling used car sales volumes from a year earlier.

Further, the company forecasts sequential growth in sales volumes and revenue in the second quarter.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, shares of Uxin were down 4.76 percent, changing hands at $2.0191, after closing Monday's regular session 5.47 percent higher.

For the first quarter, net loss expanded to 98.03 million yuan or $14.21 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2026, from 53.07 million yuan a year earlier.

Net loss per share was unchanged at 0.00 yuan.

Loss from operations worsened to 66.59 million yuan or $9.65 million from 35.25 million yuan as total operating expenses climbed to 142.10 million yuan or $20.60 million from 82.54 million yuan.

EBITDA loss deepened to 44.93 million yuan or $6.51 million from 12.25 million yuan.

On an adjusted basis, net loss was 82.11 million yuan or $11.90 million, from 41.58 million yuan a year earlier.

Net loss per share was flat at 0.00 yuan.

EBITDA loss ballooned to 34.30 million yuan or $4.97 million from 8.85 million yuan a year earlier.

Meanwhile, quarterly revenue more than doubled to 1.07 billion yuan or $155.65 million from 504.23 million yuan a year earlier.

Retail transaction volume jumped 119.1 percent to 16,530 units from 7,545 units, though it dropped 13.7 percent from 19,160 units in the prior quarter.

Total transaction volume surged 120.4 percent to 18,211 units from 8,264 units a year earlier, but declined 15.8 percent from 21,634 units in the previous quarter.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, Uxin said it expects retail transaction volume of 18,000 units to 19,000 units and revenue between 1.05 billion yuan and 1.10 billion yuan. The company said the forecasts reflect current and preliminary views on market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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