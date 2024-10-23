09:54 EDT Uxin (UXIN) Ltd trading halted, volatility trading pause
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on UXIN:
- Uxin Forms Strategic Partnership to Expand in Wuhan
- Uxin announces strategic partnership with Wuhan City
- Uxin Ltd trading halted, volatility trading pause
- Uxin Ltd trading resumes
- Uxin Limited Reports Strong Q1 Growth and Expansion
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.