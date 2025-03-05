Uxin Agrees To Acquire Fame Dragon's 5.7 Bln Shares For $27.88 Mln

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Uxin Ltd. (UXIN), China's used car retailer, Wednesday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with Fame Dragon Global Ltd., an investment vehicle of NIO Capital.

Under the deal, the investor will buy over 5,738,268,233 Class A Ordinary Shares for approximately $27,876,506.

This agreement follows the investor taking over NC Fund's rights and obligations from a previous deal signed on March 18, 2024, involving NC Fund, Xin Gao Group Limited, and the Company.

Tuesday, Uxin had closed 6.44% higher at $4.13 on the Nasdaq.

