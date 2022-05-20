UWR shares spike as billionaire Xavier Niel discloses 27% stake

Contributor
Tassilo Hummel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Shares in French real estate company Unibail Rodamco Westfield rose by 2.5% on Friday after a regulatory filing by watchdog AMF showed Xavier Niel, a telecoms billionaire and major shareholder of the business, now holds 27% of voting rights.

Fixes typo in headline

PARIS, May 20 (Reuters) - Shares in French real estate company Unibail Rodamco Westfield URW.AS rose by 2.5% on Friday after a regulatory filing by watchdog AMF showed Xavier Niel, a telecoms billionaire and major shareholder of the business, now holds 27% of voting rights.

Niel has no intention to launch a takeover of the company, but envisages to further increase his stake, the filing said.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Richard Lough)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters