UWM's CEO Dumped 2 Million Shares Worth $7.5 Million. Should Investors Avoid the Stock?

Key Points

CEO Mat Ishbia sold 2,001,148 shares via SFS Corp at an average price of around $3.74 per share, totaling approximately $7.48 million, across April 7 and April 8, 2026.

All shares were disposed of indirectly through SFS Corp, which is controlled by Mat Ishbia, with no direct shares sold in this filing.

Ishbia retains 408,131 direct shares and 7,326,413 indirect shares following the transaction.

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Mat Ishbia, President and CEO of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC), reported the indirect sale of 2,001,148 shares of Common Stock for a total of approximately $7.48 million in multiple open-market transactions on April 7 and April 8, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 2,001,148 Shares sold (indirect) 2,001,148 Transaction value $7.5 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 408,131 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 7,326,413 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.60 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($3.74); post-transaction value based on April 8, 2026 market close ($3.91).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Mat Ishbia's prior sale sizes?

This sale of 2,001,148 shares is modestly above Ishbia's average sale size (mean of approximately 1,655,345 shares per transaction across 78 prior sales), though well within his typical historical range.

This sale of 2,001,148 shares is modestly above Ishbia's average sale size (mean of approximately 1,655,345 shares per transaction across 78 prior sales), though well within his typical historical range. What effect does this sale have on Ishbia's ongoing ownership position?

Following the transaction, Ishbia holds 408,131 shares directly and 7,326,413 shares indirectly, maintaining a residual direct and indirect stake but with his total reported holdings reduced by over 20% in this event.

Following the transaction, Ishbia holds 408,131 shares directly and 7,326,413 shares indirectly, maintaining a residual direct and indirect stake but with his total reported holdings reduced by over 20% in this event. Were the shares disposed of directly or indirectly, and through which entity?

All shares in this transaction were sold indirectly via SFS Corp, a controlled entity, with no direct personal shares sold by Ishbia in this filing.

All shares in this transaction were sold indirectly via SFS Corp, a controlled entity, with no direct personal shares sold by Ishbia in this filing. Does Ishbia retain material exposure to UWM Holdings Corporation after this sale?

Yes, Ishbia’s post-sale direct and indirect Common Stock positions totaled over 7.7 million, representing ongoing exposure to the company.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.55 billion Net income (TTM) $27.38 million Dividend yield 10.84% 1-year price change -9.26%

* 1-year price change calculated as of April 8, 2026.

Company snapshot

UWM Holdings Corporation offers residential mortgage loans, primarily conforming and government-backed, through a wholesale origination channel.

It operates as a wholesale mortgage lender, generating revenue from loan origination fees and interest income.

The company serves independent mortgage brokers and correspondents across the United States as its primary customer base.

UWM Holdings Corporation is a leading wholesale mortgage lender in the United States, leveraging scale and technology to serve a broad network of independent mortgage brokers. The company focuses on conforming and government-backed loans, maintaining a significant presence in the residential mortgage market.

UWM Holdings Corporation operates a broker-centric wholesale lending model focused on efficiency within the mortgage origination industry.

What this transaction means for investors

UWM Holdings CEO Mat Ishbia’s April 7 and April 8 sale of over two million company shares is not necessarily a cause for concern. He has routinely sold stock, and maintained over 7.7 million shares after the transaction.

In addition, the disposition was performed as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in September of 2025. A Rule 10b5-1 trading plan is often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information.

The sale came at a time when UWM shares were down after hitting a 52-week low of $3.38 in March. A key driver in the stock’s decline is the company’s decision to acquire Two Harbors Investment Corp. The deal raised concerns among UWM investors.

In fact, UWM released a statement noting Two Harbors management appears to be making decisions that are “driven more by ego, than by sound judgment. The deal for us was a strategy to acquire their servicing book, not their operations.“

This did not persuade Wall Street that the acquisition was beneficial to UWM. However, the company’s business is doing well. In the fourth quarter of 2025, total loan origination volume was $49.6 billion, which represents its highest quarterly origination volume since 2021.

Ultimately, whether UWM is a worthwhile investment depends on if you believe UWM’s perspective towards the Two Harbors acquisition, and that the company can continue to deliver business performance amidst an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.