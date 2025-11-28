Is UWMC Stock a Buy After Integrated Investment Consultants Scoops Up Over 5 Million Shares?

Key Points

Integrated Investment Consultants added 5,357,968 shares of UWMC, increasing its portfolio value by $32.63 million.

The position represents 5.53% of 13F reportable assets under management.

UWMC is now Integrated Investment Consultants’ 3rd-largest holding.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 18, 2025, Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC disclosed a new position in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC), amounting to 5,357,968 shares.

The holding was valued at $32.63 million at quarter-end. The transaction accounted for 5.53% of the fund’s total 13F reportable assets, making it Integrated Investment Consultants’ 3rd-largest holding.

What else to know

This is a new position and now represents 5.53% of Integrated Investment Consultants' 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: IWF: $52.18 million (8.8% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: IWP: $47.24 million (8.0% of AUM)

NYSE: UWMC: $32.63 million (5.5% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: IWD: $18.68 million (3.2% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: NEAR: $18.15 million (3.1% of AUM)

As of November 17, 2025, shares of UWMC were priced at $4.90, down 14.19% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 23.87 percentage points.

UWMC reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $1,895,487,000 and net income of $16,887,000 as of September 30, 2025.

Dividend yield stood at 8.07% as of November 18, 2025.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.37 billion Net Income (TTM) $16.89 million Dividend Yield 6.93% Price (as of market close 2025-11-17) $4.90

Company Snapshot

UWM Holdings Corporation, under its United Wholesale Mortgage brand, offers residential mortgage lending products, primarily conforming and government loans, through a wholesale channel.

It operates a business model focused on originating and servicing mortgages for independent brokers and correspondents.

The company serves homebuyers across the United States, leveraging technology and scale to drive operational efficiency.

UWM Holdings Corporation is a leading wholesale mortgage lender focused on the U.S. residential market. The company leverages scale and technology to efficiently originate and service a high volume of conforming and government-backed loans.

UWMC's competitive advantage lies in its exclusive wholesale channel, strong broker relationships, and operational efficiency, positioning it as a key player in mortgage origination.

Foolish take

Wealth management firm Integrated Investment Consultants initiating a position in UWMC is noteworthy because it's a new holding, and the buy was substantial enough to make the stock the third largest holding. This suggests Integrated Investment Consultants is bullish on the mortgage company.

Perhaps a contributing factor was UWMC's announcement that over 14,000 loans for brokers were generated by the company's artificial intelligence assistant. UWMC plans to continue expanding the use of AI in the quarters ahead. AI remains a hot sector, and businesses that can successfully adopt the tech are seen as possessing an advantage over competitors.

In addition, UWMC's loan origination volume was up in the third quarter, hitting $41.7 billion compared to $39.5 billion in 2024. The company's revenue also saw growth to $843.3 million, an increase over the prior year's $745.6 million.

However, shares fell in October from a 52-week high of $7.14 reached in September after a judge did not entirely dismiss a lawsuit against UWMC that accused the mortgage company of violating a federal law protecting consumers in mortgage loan transactions.

UWMC asserts United Wholesale Mortgage has been the nation's largest home mortgage lender for ten consecutive years. Its growing loan volume and revenue suggest it's a worthwhile stock to consider for investment, although given the shadow of the unresolved lawsuit, some investors may want to put the stock on a watchlist until resolution of the legal dispute.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC, showing their equity holdings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Dividend yield: The annual dividend payment divided by the stock price, expressed as a percentage.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Wholesale channel: A business model where loans or products are offered through intermediaries, such as brokers, rather than directly to consumers.

Conforming loans: Mortgages that meet specific guidelines set by government-sponsored entities like Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.

Government-backed loans: Mortgages insured or guaranteed by federal agencies, such as FHA, VA, or USDA.

Portfolio: A collection of investments held by an individual or institution.

Position: The amount of a particular asset or security owned by an investor or fund.

Holding: An investment owned within a portfolio.

Operational efficiency: The ability of a company to deliver products or services using minimal resources and cost.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,002%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.