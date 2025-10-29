UWM Holdings (UWMC) Price Target Increased by 14.54% to 6.88

The average one-year price target for UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) has been revised to $6.88 / share. This is an increase of 14.54% from the prior estimate of $6.01 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.89% from the latest reported closing price of $5.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in UWM Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UWMC is 0.17%, an increase of 8.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.24% to 144,081K shares. The put/call ratio of UWMC is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 12,229K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,293K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,738K shares , representing an increase of 40.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 13.90% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 5,991K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,766K shares , representing an increase of 53.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 49.56% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 5,402K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,059K shares , representing a decrease of 141.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 71.29% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,953K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,632K shares , representing a decrease of 155.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 73.03% over the last quarter.

