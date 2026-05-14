UWM Holdings (UWMC) Price Target Decreased by 12.83% to 5.75

The average one-year price target for UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) has been revised to $5.75 / share. This is a decrease of 12.83% from the prior estimate of $6.60 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 85.54% from the latest reported closing price of $3.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in UWM Holdings. This is an decrease of 133 owner(s) or 30.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UWMC is 0.20%, an increase of 3.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.21% to 218,706K shares. The put/call ratio of UWMC is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Azora Capital holds 11,296K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,414K shares , representing an increase of 69.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 223.46% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 11,135K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 10,472K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 9,597K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company.

683 Capital Management holds 7,051K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,400K shares , representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 42.93% over the last quarter.

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