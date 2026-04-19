UWM Holdings' (UWMC) CEO Sells 2 Million Shares for $7.5 Million

Key Points

2,001,148 Class A shares were indirectly sold for a total value of approximately $7.49 million across two days at a weighted average price of around $3.75 per share.

This disposition represented 12.72% of Ishbia’s total disclosed holdings at the time of the transaction.

All shares sold were held indirectly through SFS Corp and resulted from a derivative transaction involving conversion to Class A stock immediately prior to sale.

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Mat Ishbia, President and CEO of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC), reported the indirect open-market sale of 2,001,148 shares of Class A Common Stock via SFS Corp on April 14 and April 15, 2026, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 2,001,148 Transaction value $7.5 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 408,131 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 13,323,543 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.55 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($3.75); post-transaction value based on April 15, 2026, market close ($3.75).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Ishbia’s historical trading activity?

The 2,001,148 Class A shares sold indirectly through SFS Corp are consistent with Ishbia’s recent pattern of multi-million-share transactions, with the average sell-only trade over the last year approximating 1.7 million shares, and the cadence reflecting routine 10b5-1 plan-driven liquidity.

The 2,001,148 Class A shares sold indirectly through SFS Corp are consistent with Ishbia’s recent pattern of multi-million-share transactions, with the average sell-only trade over the last year approximating 1.7 million shares, and the cadence reflecting routine 10b5-1 plan-driven liquidity. What was the structure and purpose of the transaction?

The shares sold were first converted from UWM Paired Interests (each comprising Class D Common and Class B LLC units) into Class A Common Stock before immediate sale.

The shares sold were first converted from UWM Paired Interests (each comprising Class D Common and Class B LLC units) into Class A Common Stock before immediate sale. What is the impact on Ishbia’s remaining holdings and future sale capacity?

Despite the reduction in Class A share count, Ishbia continues to control 1,265,482,620 UWM Paired Interests (convertible to Class A), preserving substantial residual economic and voting power, and providing ongoing flexibility for future conversions and sales.

Despite the reduction in Class A share count, Ishbia continues to control 1,265,482,620 UWM Paired Interests (convertible to Class A), preserving substantial residual economic and voting power, and providing ongoing flexibility for future conversions and sales. How does the transaction align with UWM’s current valuation and market dynamics?

The sale was executed at around $3.75 per share and followed a year in which UWM shares declined 10.07%, signaling disciplined plan execution rather than a valuation or timing-driven acceleration.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.22 billion Net income (TTM) $244.02 million Dividend yield 10.2% 1-year price change -13.47%

* 1-year price change calculated using April 17th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers residential mortgage loans, primarily conforming and government-backed, through a wholesale lending platform.

Operates as a wholesale mortgage lender.

Originates mortgage loans through a wholesale channel.

UWM Holdings Corporation originates conforming and government residential mortgage loans through a wholesale channel in the United States.

What this transaction means for investors

UWM’s CEO, Mat Ishbia, sold over 2 million shares recently, but he also finished April 15 with over 13 million shares held indirectly. In addition to a large number of shares, he reported 1.27 billion derivative securities, which should keep his interests aligned with those of shareholders.

The mortgage business is picking up again for UWM Holdings. In March, the company reported loan origination volume that reached $49.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. That’s the highest volume it’s reported since 2021.

UWM’s proposed acquisition of Two Harbors (NYSE:TWO) hasn’t worked out as intended, but it probably won’t stop UWM from growing its business and maintaining its quarterly dividend payout. Even without the Two Harbors acquisition, the company expects total first-quarter 2026 revenue to land in a range between $800 million and $900 million. Revenue for fiscal 2026 is expected to land in a range between $3.5 billion and $4.5 billion. The midpoint of management’s revenue guidance range is 25% above the $3.2 billion in revenue UWM reported last year.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.