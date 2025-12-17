Is UWM Holdings Stock a Buy or Sell After the Company's CEO Sold 1.2M Shares?

Key Points

UWM CEO Mat Ishbia sold 1,224,574 shares indirectly via SFS Corp across two days for a transaction value of $6,796,385.70, at a weighted average price of $5.55 per share.

The disposal represented 23.39% of Mr. Ishbia's total pre-transaction holdings, reducing aggregate ownership to 0.18% of shares outstanding.

The trade was executed entirely through indirect ownership — SFS Corp, where Mr. Ishbia is CEO and sole director, with no direct shares affected.

This sale continues a cadence of regular large dispositions, but the smaller transaction size simply reflects the sharp contraction in remaining available shares.

Mat Ishbia, President and CEO of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC), indirectly disposed of 1,224,574 Class A Common shares through SFS Corp in a series of open-market transactions on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, 2025, totaling $6,796,385.70 in value, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 1,224,574 Shares traded (indirect) 1,224,574 Transaction value $6.8 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 279,989 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 3,730,973 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1.4 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($5.55); post-transaction value based on Dec. 12, 2025 market close ($5.12).

Key questions

How significant was this sale relative to Mr. Ishbia’s remaining stake?

The 1,224,574 shares represented 23.39% of Mr. Ishbia’s total combined pre-transaction holdings, with the indirect stake — held via SFS Corp — reduced by 24.71% in this filing, leaving just 3,730,973 indirect shares and 279,989 direct shares.

The 1,224,574 shares represented 23.39% of Mr. Ishbia’s total combined pre-transaction holdings, with the indirect stake — held via SFS Corp — reduced by 24.71% in this filing, leaving just 3,730,973 indirect shares and 279,989 direct shares. What entity controlled the shares and how was indirect ownership structured?

All shares sold were held by SFS Corp, a 10% holder with Mr. Ishbia as CEO and sole director; Mr. Ishbia, through his role and related trusts, exercises full voting and dispositive power over these securities, as detailed in the Form 4 footnotes.

All shares sold were held by SFS Corp, a 10% holder with Mr. Ishbia as CEO and sole director; Mr. Ishbia, through his role and related trusts, exercises full voting and dispositive power over these securities, as detailed in the Form 4 footnotes. Does this transaction reflect a change in Mr. Ishbia’s trading pattern or strategy?

The trade size of ~1.2 million shares is in line with Mr. Ishbia’s median sell size over the past year, but the absolute number has decreased solely due to the shrinking base of available shares, not because of a strategic shift or change in disposition cadence.

The trade size of ~1.2 million shares is in line with Mr. Ishbia’s median sell size over the past year, but the absolute number has decreased solely due to the shrinking base of available shares, not because of a strategic shift or change in disposition cadence. What is the valuation context for this transaction?

The shares were sold at a weighted average price of $5.55 per share, with UWM’s stock down 11.27% over the past year.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.37 billion Net income (TTM) $16.89 million Dividend yield 6.08% 1-year price change -10.90%

* 1-year price change calculated using Dec. 12, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

UWM Holdings offers residential mortgage loans, primarily conforming and government-backed, through a wholesale lending channel.

It generates revenue from origination and servicing of mortgages, leveraging scale and technology to serve independent mortgage brokers.

The company targets independent mortgage brokers as its primary customers, focusing on the U.S. residential home loan market.

UWM Holdings Corporation is a leading U.S. wholesale mortgage lender, operating at scale with over 9,000 employees and a national footprint. The company emphasizes technology-driven efficiency and a broker-focused approach to capture market share in residential mortgage originations. Its strategic focus on conforming and government loans positions it competitively within the evolving mortgage finance sector.

What this transaction means for investors

CEO Mat Ishbia's December sales of UWM Holdings stock continues a trend of steady disposition of company shares. UWMC reached a 52-week high of $7.14 in September, but has dropped since then. The fact Mr. Ishbia continues to sell isn't necessarily a sign he has lost faith in the company. After all, he continues to hold about four million direct and indirect shares.

Instead, his sales are designed to trim his sizable stake and increase the stock's public float, making it more attractive to institutional investors. The gambit seems to be working. For example, wealth management firm Integrated Investment Consultants initiated a sizable position in UWMC totaling more than five million shares in the third quarter.

UWM's Q3 loan origination volume reached $41.7 billion, up from $39.5 billion in 2024. This helped its revenue to hit $843.3 million, an increase over the prior year's $745.6 million.

Despite the growth, UWM's stock fell in October after a judge did not entirely dismiss a lawsuit against the mortgage company that accused it of violating a federal law protecting consumers in mortgage loan transactions. Moreover, its hefty dividend yield may suggest a dividend trap.

Given Mr. Ishbia's large disposition of stock, and the shadow of the lawsuit, investors may want to hold off buying or selling shares, and wait for subsequent earnings reports to gauge where the company is headed.

Glossary

Indirect ownership: Holding securities through another entity, such as a corporation or trust, rather than in one's own name.

Dispositive power: The authority to sell or otherwise dispose of securities, even if not the direct owner.

Open-market transaction: Buying or selling securities on a public exchange, not through private or negotiated deals.

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Weighted average price: The average price of shares sold or bought, weighted by the number of shares at each price.

10% holder: An individual or entity owning at least 10% of a company's outstanding shares, subject to special SEC reporting rules.

Insider trading: The buying or selling of a company's securities by individuals with access to nonpublic, material information.

Cadence of dispositions: The regular pattern or frequency with which an insider sells shares.

Outstanding shares: The total number of a company's shares currently held by all shareholders, excluding treasury shares.

Broker-focused approach: A business strategy that prioritizes serving independent brokers rather than direct retail customers.

Conforming loans: Mortgages that meet the requirements set by government-sponsored entities like Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

