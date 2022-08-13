UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.10

The board of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.10 per share on the 10th of October. This means the annual payment is 9.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

UWM Holdings Not Expected To Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

UWM Holdings has a short history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at only 2 years. Taking data from UWM Holdings' last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 53%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with some room to spare.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 34.4% over the next 3 years. The future payout ratio is also estimated to be 122% by analysts over the same three years, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

NYSE:UWMC Historic Dividend August 13th 2022

UWM Holdings Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The last annual payment of $0.40 was flat on the annual payment from2 years ago. UWM Holdings hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Over the last year, UWM Holdings' EPS has fallen by 97%. A large drop like this could indicate a major challenge in the business, and could certainly flow through to reduced dividend payments. Any one year of performance can be misleading for a variety of reasons, so we wouldn't like to form any strong conclusions based on these numbers alone.

Our Thoughts On UWM Holdings' Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While UWM Holdings is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, UWM Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about. Is UWM Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

