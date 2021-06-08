UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 09, 2021

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UWMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.1, the dividend yield is 4.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UWMC was $9.1, representing a -36.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.38 and a 45.6% increase over the 52 week low of $6.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UWMC Dividend History page.

