UWM Holdings CEO Sells Nearly 2M Shares For $9M

Key Points

Mat Ishbia sold 1,898,622 Class A Common shares indirectly for approximately $9.28 million across three transactions from February 13, 2026, to February 18, 2026, at a weighted-average price of approximately $4.89 per share.

The transaction represented 21.89% of Mat Ishbia's total reported holdings before the sale.

10 stocks we like better than UWM Holdings ›

Mat Ishbia, President and CEO of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC), reported the indirect sale of 1,898,622 Class A Common shares via open-market transactions between February 13, 2026 and February 18, 2026, for a total consideration of approximately $9.28 million, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 1,898,622 Transaction value $9.3 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 279,989 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 6,495,029 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.35 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($4.89); post-transaction value reflects holdings after the transaction as of February 18, 2026.

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Mat Ishbia’s historical trading activity?

The 1,898,622-share sale is slightly above the recent median sell trade size of 1,789,068 shares and well above the early-period median of 1,200,108 shares.

The 1,898,622-share sale is slightly above the recent median sell trade size of 1,789,068 shares and well above the early-period median of 1,200,108 shares. What is the mechanism underlying the shares disposed?

This transaction involved SFS Corp. converting UWM Paired Interests into Class A Common Stock, which was then sold.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.46 billion Net income (TTM) $27.38 million Dividend yield 9.07% Price (as of market close Feb. 28, 2026) $4.21

Company snapshot

UWM Holdings Corporation is a leading wholesale mortgage lender in the United States, focusing on residential loan origination, sale, and servicing mortgages. It serves independent mortgage brokers and correspondents, targeting a broad base of homebuyers and refinancing customers.

What this transaction means for investors

Ishbia has been selling shares indirectly quite frequently since December 2025, when he started the month with 9.85 million indirect shares. However, after falling to just below 2 million indirect shares on February 12, he regained substantial ground throughout February, largely due to the vesting of stock units that can be converted into Class A shares.

While there is no clear reason for Ishbiai’s share sale, it should be noted that the stock has underperformed in the previous two years. UWM's stock has been operating at a year-over-year loss in recent months, and it fell approximately 25% for the entire year of 2025.

What UWM Holdings can look forward to is its recent strong Q4 FY 2025 earnings report on Feb. 25, 2026. After a rough Q3 earnings report, it bounced back with over a billion dollars in revenue, the first time it reached a billion since Q1 2021. The Q4 revenue was a 300% year-over-year (YoY) increase from the previous year’s quarter.

The company is also finalizing its acquisition of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO), a real estate investment trust (REIT). The merger was announced on Dec. 17 and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2026. The merger helps grow UWM’s servicing portfolio and can be a significant factor for its efficiency in the real estate market.

With a recent strong earnings report and an ideal acquisition soon to be finalized, UWM’s share prices could make a turn for the better. But when looking at long-term performance, the stock still has a long way to go.

Should you buy stock in UWM Holdings right now?

Before you buy stock in UWM Holdings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and UWM Holdings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2026.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.