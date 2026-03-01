UWM Holdings CEO Sells 1.27M Shares for $6.5 Million

Key Points

Mat Ishbia sold 1,265,748 shares through indirect ownership for approximately $6.5 million, based on a weighted-average price of $5.13 per share (Feb. 4, 2026).

This disposition represented 17.74% of Ishbia's total holdings as of the transaction date.

Mat Ishbia, President and CEO of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC), executed open-market sales totaling 1,265,748 shares via indirect holdings on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4, 2026, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 1,265,748 Shares sold (indirect) 1,265,748 Transaction value $6.5 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 279,989 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 5,590,895 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1.43 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price of $5.13 on Feb. 4, 2026.

Key questions

How does the size of this transaction compare to Mat Ishbia's typical sell trades?

The 1,265,748 shares sold are below the recent median sell size of 1,789,068 shares, so this isn’t as large a sale compared to recent previous ones.

All shares were sold from SFS Corp, an entity fully controlled by Ishbia, with footnotes confirming his complete authority over voting and disposition; no direct holdings were affected in this trade.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.46 billion Net income (TTM) $27.38 million Dividend yield 9.07% 1-year price change (as of Feb. 28, 2026) -28.87%

Company snapshot

UWM Holdings Corporation is a leading wholesale mortgage lender in the United States, focusing on residential loan origination, sale, and servicing mortgages. It serves independent mortgage brokers and correspondents, targeting a broad base of homebuyers and refinancing customers.

What this transaction means for investors

Ishbia has been selling shares indirectly quite frequently since December 2025, when he started off the month with 9.85 million indirect shares, and with this Feb. 4 filing in 2026, he’s left with nearly half that.

While there is no clear reason for Ishbiai’s share sale, it should be noted that the stock has underperformed in the previous two years. UWM's stock has been operating at a year-over-year loss in recent months, and it fell approximately 25% for the entire year of 2025.

What UWM Holdings can look forward to is its recent strong Q4 FY 2025 earnings report on Feb. 25, 2026. After a rough Q3 earnings report, it bounced back with over a billion dollars in revenue, the first time it reached a billion since Q1 2021. The Q4 revenue was a 300% year-over-year (YoY) increase from the previous year’s quarter.

The company is also finalizing its acquisition of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO), a real estate investment trust (REIT). The merger was announced on Dec. 17 and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2026. The merger helps grow UWM’s servicing portfolio and can be a significant factor for its efficiency in the real estate market.

With a recent strong earnings report and an ideal acquisition soon to be finalized, UWM’s share prices could make a turn for the better. But when looking at long-term performance, the stock still has a long way to go.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

