UWM Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for UWMC

In trading on Thursday, shares of UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.25, changing hands as low as $5.21 per share. UWM Holdings Corp shares are currently trading down about 8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UWMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UWMC's low point in its 52 week range is $3.795 per share, with $7.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.22.

