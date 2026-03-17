UWM Holdings About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (UWMC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/19/26, UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 4/9/26. As a percentage of UWMC's recent stock price of $3.69, this dividend works out to approximately 2.71%, so look for shares of UWM Holdings Corp to trade 2.71% lower — all else being equal — when UWMC shares open for trading on 3/19/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UWMC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.83% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UWMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UWMC's low point in its 52 week range is $3.62 per share, with $7.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3.73.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, UWMC makes up 1.16% of the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (Symbol: KBWD) which is trading up by about 1.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding UWMC).

In Tuesday trading, UWM Holdings Corp shares are currently up about 1.8% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.