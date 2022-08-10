Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, which added 7,500,000 units, or a 5.9% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the STLG ETF, which added 50,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: UVXY, STLG: Big ETF Inflows

